Victorian police will not march in 2026 Midsumma Pride Parade

Transgender Victoria have announced that they will return to Melbourne’s Midsumma March next year after sharing that Victorian Police would no longer be taking part.

The issue of police forces taking part in Pride marches has been a vexed issue for many Pride organisations around Australia and globally.

While some argue that inclusion of LGBTIQA+ people within the police services should be celebrated, others highlight that police have long standing issues of discrimination and violence against members of the LGBTIQA+ communities, particularly people who are transgender.

Transgender flag, photographed by Graeme Watson (OUTinPerth).

In a statement Transgender Victoria said they’d rejoining the event in 2026, providing the police remained out of the march.

“In 2025, Transgender Victoria made the decision to withdraw from the Midsumma Pride March due to VicPol’s participation in the march. This was a position we took in solidarity with many in our TGD communities who have faced historical and ongoing discrimination and harm from police.

“After discussions with both Midsumma and VicPol, Transgender Victoria can confirm that VicPol will not be marching in the 2026 Midsumma Pride March. We view this as a small, but meaningful, step in listening to the needs and concerns of our communities. It signals a willingness to engage with the reality that, for many, the participation of police at a celebration of queer identity can be deeply triggering.

“Therefore, TGV is proud to confirm we will be marching at the 2026 Midsumma Pride March. We are thrilled by the prospect of coming together with our transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities to celebrate the joy and beauty of our trans and queer identities.” the statement said.

The organsiation said while the police would not be marching in the parade they recognised that they had an important role to play in ensuring safety at the march.

“While we celebrate their decision not to march, we note that, as mandated for any large public event, VicPol will still be present at the event to manage logistics and public safety.

“We also want to be perfectly clear: the withdrawal of VicPol from marching does not resolve the need for systemic change. There is still much more work to be done in addressing the treatment of our communities by police. Our fight for equality and justice is ongoing, and we remain unwavering in our pursuit of a safer, more equitable Victoria for all.

Our participation is also conditional. Should VicPol’s decision change and they announce their intention to march in the 2026 Pride March, TGV will withdraw our participation. Our commitment is always to the safety and comfort of our TGD communities.” they said.

Queer Liberation Boorloo call for WA police to be removed from 2026 Perth Pride Parade

Western Australian activist group Queer Boorloo Perth has called on Pride WA to remove the Western Australian police from future Pride parades.

In an open letter to the newly elected board of Pride WA, Queer Boorloo Perth said that while WA Police had maintained a “hands off” approach to their protests, they say there is concern about how the police interact with other protest movements.

“While police tend to take a relatively relaxed and hands off approach to our actions in Queer Liberation Boorloo, in our engagement with various movements, both as rally goers and as organisers, we have noticed a stark contrast in the treatments of other movements.

“Protesters in the climate, free Palestine, anti-war and anti-racism movements have not been treated with such a relaxed approach.” the group said.

They have asked Pride WA to consider allowing serving police officers to march in the parade as individuals or insisting that police contingent wear branded polo shorts rather than their police uniforms.