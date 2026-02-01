Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today’s Pride March in Melbourne as part of the Midsumma Festival.

“Equality is not negotiable in Victoria under Labor.” the Premier said in a statement this morning.

- Advertisement -

“If you’re a pollie turning up to Pride while cosying up to One Nation, Victorians see what you’re all about.”

“Homophobia and transphobia are threats to LGBTIQA+ progress in this state – and so is hypocrisy.” Allan said.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

The commitment was back up by Equality Minister Vicki Ward.

“Today’s march is an important opportunity for Victoria’s diverse rainbow communities to come together, celebrate who they are, and connect with each other – and for all Victorians to show their support, respect and love.” she said.

The politicians said they were proud to be taking part in the Pride march which will include a record number of people, 28,000 people attended the 2025 event.

The Labor government highlighted that since coming to power they’d taken a wide range of actions to support the LGBTIQA+ communities including a landmark apology for historical homophobic laws, banning of conversion therapy practices, allowing same-sex adoption, making it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates, laws against vilification, and increased funding for LGBTIQA+ groups and events.

In an unequivocal statement the government said they support for the LGBTIQA+ communities was solid.

“As ultra-right politicians here and abroad turn on queer communities, you’ll never see this Premier think twice about where she stands in the fight.

“You’ll never see this Premier marching in Pride on one day and cosying up to One Nation on the next.

“You’ll never see this Premier promoting hard-right, anti-trans MPs to leadership positions in her party.

“You’ll never see this Premier convene a Cuts Commission that puts Pride funding on the chopping block.

“You’ll never see this Premier claim to support anti-hate laws and then backflip once they protect queer people.

“You’ll never see this Premier say one thing on Fitzroy St or Smith St, and vote another way on Spring St.

“Homophobia and transphobia are threats to LGBTIQA+ progress in this state. So is hypocrisy.” the statement read.

Victorian will head to the polls in late November and Labor will be attempting to win a record fourth term in government. The Liberals will be led by Jess Wilson who took over as party leader late last year, Labor has been in government since 2014.