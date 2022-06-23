Victorian Pride Centre launches Pride In Action leadership program

The Australian-first LGBTQIA+ hub Victorian Pride Centre has just announced a new program for emerging LGBTQIA+ leaders.

The Pride In Action program offers a 12-month leadership development program hosted at the Victorian Pride Centre, presented by Chamberlain & Associates and supported by the centre’s founding partner NAB.

The program has been designed to tailor content to each participant and help equip them with the tools to lead and support with pride in the workplace and beyond.

“This program is an example of the role the Victorian Pride Centre plays as a community platform,” Pride Centre CEO Justine Dalla Riva said.

“There is still work to be done to ensure LGBTIQA+ community members are welcomed, valued, respected and celebrated in the workplace.”

Chamberlain & Associates will deliver the program using their leading corporate leadership program assets. Pride in Action is free for participants in 2022.

“We are passionate about leadership and supporting the LGBTIQA+ community. We are delighted to be collaborating with the team at the Victorian Pride Centre,” Andrew Chamberlain of Chamberlain & Associates adds.

“It is our hope that by investing in LGBTIQ+ leadership development, participants will go on to do great things for themselves, the community and the organisations they work for.”

Applications are now open for both program participants and sponsors. To get more information and to apply, head to pridecentre.org.au

