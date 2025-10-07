Search
Voting is now open for the 2025 Proud Awards

Community

Public voting is now open for the 2025 Proud Awards. It’s your chance to recognise your favourite local entertainers, performers, DJs, events and shows.

Voting is open until 5pm on Sunday!

Since its launch in 2016, The Proud Awards has become a highlight of the queer entertainment calendar – a glittering evening where drag artists, performers, and community champions take centre stage.

Over the past decade, the event has honoured WA’s best and brightest while serving up unforgettable performances that showcase the creativity and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will take place on Sunday 26th October at Connections Nightclub with the red carpet beginning from 7pm, and the awards commencing at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now.

History

On This Gay Day | In 2017 Karina Okotel said many marriage equality supporters were racist

0
The claims from the Liberal Party's Victorian Vice President were one of the more memorable moments of the campaign.
Community

City of Perth seeks nominations for its LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group

0
Can you help make Perth a more inclusive city?
News

Manchester serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

0
Algerian national Sid Ali Djelid will be behind bars for at least 16 years.
Lifestyle

PICNIC Festival: Perth’s newest party coming to South Perth foreshore

0
A new festival to kick off the summer is taking over the South Perth foreshore this November.

