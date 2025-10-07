Public voting is now open for the 2025 Proud Awards. It’s your chance to recognise your favourite local entertainers, performers, DJs, events and shows.

Voting is open until 5pm on Sunday!

Since its launch in 2016, The Proud Awards has become a highlight of the queer entertainment calendar – a glittering evening where drag artists, performers, and community champions take centre stage.

Over the past decade, the event has honoured WA’s best and brightest while serving up unforgettable performances that showcase the creativity and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event will take place on Sunday 26th October at Connections Nightclub with the red carpet beginning from 7pm, and the awards commencing at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now.