Voyces present ‘Songs Without’ at WA Museum Boola Bardip

Exploring the inner workings of choral music, Voyces’ 2022 season begins with Songs Without on May 28.

Featuring a program of works all missing an intrinsic part of choral music, Voyces present a vibrant palette of contemporary choral sounds, textures and rhythms under Otto, the Blue Whale at Hackett Hall, WA Museum Boola Bardip.

“Choral Music has an exceptional ability to tell stories and reach our hearts and minds in a way that very few other artforms can,” Musical Director, Dr Robert Braham said.

“In Songs Without, we explore what makes choral music work, but rather than adding elements, we are removing them. Elements such as rhythm, words and even pitch will be experimented with in a program that will be sure to challenge and amaze”.

Commissioned by Tura New Music for Perth Festival and premiered in the same venue in 2021, Voyces will perform The Whale and I by WA composer Lydia Gardiner which will feature Shaun Lee-Chen on Violin. The Whale and I features text by WA local Caitlyn Stone and is performed at baroque pitch.

Voyces is a Perth based choir of exceptional performers who bring a fresh approach to choral music that inspires and delights audiences. Voyces was born in 2011 out of a passion for creating and sharing the highest quality choral music in engaging settings that connect audiences and performers.

An ensemble of auditioned singers, Voyces features some of Western Australia’s best vocalists who since inception have commissioned several new works, performed at festivals in Tasmania, Brisbane & Melbourne, recorded a CD of all Australian choral music, performed with Adele, John Butler, Tim Minchin and much more.

Songs Without will be held on Saturday 28 May 2022 from 7:30pm, Hackett Hall, WA Museum Boola Bardip. Tickets available via voyces.com

