WA documentary ‘POINTE’ tells powerful story of healing through dance

Culture

A new Western Australian documentary from Dawn Jackson tells the captivating and shocking story of acclaimed dancer Floeur Alder.

POINTE explores the life of Floeur, daughter of ballet icons Lucette Aldous and Alan Alder, as she grapples with personal trauma, family legacy and the power of art.

At just 22 years of age, Floeur was about to break out on the international stage, when she was the victim of a random knife attack that nearly took her life.

As her wounds healed, psychological scars ran deep after being attacked outside of her Perth home, forcing her to confront painful memories and reckon with her past and present.

POINTE follows Floeur’s journey of recovery from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder through dance, reclaiming her body and discovering her creative voice.

From choreographing Rare Earth alongside her ageing parents, to creating a raw and powerful new work in France inspired by Carmen, Floeur uses movement to process grief, rage and hope.

In a defining moment, Floeur returns to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth, performing the emotionally charged piece born from her experience — receiving a standing ovation and stepping into her own legacy.

The film features appearances and support from legendary figures such as Chrissie Parrott, David McAllister, Dame Monica Mason, Dame Gillian Lynne, Dame Margot Fonteyn, Rudolf Nureyev and Robert Bestonso of the Paris Opera.

POINTE will premiere at CinefestOZ in Busselton on Sunday 31 August with a Perth premiere at The Windsor Cinema on Thursday 11 September.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

