WA Election: Calls for action on long wait times for trans youth healthcare

Local LGBTIQA+ advocates and The Greens WA have raised concerns about WA Labor’s inaction on extended wait times for trans healthcare ahead of the state election this weekend.

In 2020, Transfolk WA (then TransFolk of WA) urged the WA Labor Government to act on wait times of up to five years for transgender youth seeking access to the Perth Children’s Hospital’s Gender Diversity Service.

Five years later, the Youth Pride Network’s State of Play Report III highlights persisting barriers for trans young people seeking healthcare in WA including long waitlists, insufficient resources and information about processes, age restrictions, and the requirement for parental or carer consent.

The release of the Youth Pride Network (YPN) report, which examines LGBTIQA+ young people’s experiences of healthcare in WA, follows federal Health Minister Mark Butler’s announcement that the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) will undertake a comprehensive review of the Australian Standards of Care and Treatment Guidelines for Trans and Gender Diverse Children and Adolescents in Australia and develop new national guidelines.

OUTinPerth asked Minister for Health Amber-Jade Sanderson what the Labor Government has done to allieviate these delays since 2020. A spokesperson for WA Labor said the state government welcomes the Albanese Government’s national review.

“The WA Government welcomes the Albanese Government’s decision to have the NHMRC review National Clinical Guidelines for the treatment of transgender kids,” the spokesperson told OUTinPerth.

“We understand the review will involve extensive engagement with clinicians and the community, and a review of evidence from Australia and overseas.

“WA continues to monitor emerging best practice across the world, and we support efforts to ensure treatment guidelines are of the highest standard.”

WA’s trans youth face barriers to appropriate healthcare

Youth Pride Network Coordinator, Chloe Clements, says 45% of respondents to the State of Play report identify as trans and gender diverse, and the results show their experiences differ significantly from their cisgender peers when it comes to accessing appropriate healthcare.

Clements says that while YPN welcomes the review as an opportunity to strengthen the current guidelines and make positive changes, the organisation is standing in solidarity with trans and gender diverse young people in advocating for gender-affirming care as a lifesaving necessity.

“Trans and gender diverse (TGD) young people have shared heartbreaking stories of the systemic barriers they face in accessing comprehensive gender-affirming care,” Clements told OUTinPerth.

“The mental health toll on TGD youth is devastating, with many already suffering profound emotional distress and, tragically, losses due to inadequate care.

“One of the most urgent concerns we’ve heard is the overwhelming fear that young trans people feel as their bodies change, not knowing when they will finally receive the care they so desperately need.”

“Furthermore, many healthcare providers lack the necessary understanding and resources to adequately address the specific needs of TGD individuals. While not all TGD people pursue medical gender-affirming treatments, those who do—particularly those under 18—encounter substantial obstacles.

“YPN commends organisations such as AusPATh and Transcend for ensuring the guidelines reflect the best available evidence of young TGD people’s needs.”

Speaking specifically on lengthy wait times for endocrinology appointments to provide appropriate healthcare for trans and gender diverse young people, Clements says the State of Play results are deeply troubling.

“Young TGD people have shared deeply troubling stories of enduring extensive and often heartbreaking waiting times for medical assessments, made even more difficult by restrictive age-related policies,” Clements adds.

“Many individuals have reported being placed on under-18 waiting lists for consultations to begin hormone replacement therapy. After waiting for multiple years, they were suddenly removed from the list as they approached 18, only to be placed on the adult waiting list, forced to start the process from scratch—without any prior notice or consideration for their needs.”

Clements says this experience is not just frustrating, but emotionally devastating for trans and gender diverse young people.

“The disruption caused by these age-related administrative barriers is profoundly damaging, leaving young people in a constant state of uncertainty and delay.

“These barriers are not merely logistical—they have real, tangible consequences, impacting the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of trans and gender-diverse youth who are simply seeking the care they need to live authentically.

“The emotional toll is immense, as these young people are left without the support, they desperately need during an already vulnerable period in their lives.”

YPN hopes to see the next Western Australian Government take immediate and meaningful action to address the ongoing concerns about long wait times.

“It is unacceptable that these issues have not yet been resolved, leaving young trans and gender-diverse individuals in limbo, facing unnecessary delays and barriers to the lifesaving care they urgently need.

“We call on the government to prioritise the expansion of endocrinology and gender-affirming healthcare services, ensuring that there are sufficient resources, staff, and support systems in place to reduce wait times and provide timely access to necessary treatments. This includes increasing funding for healthcare providers and developing streamlined referral processes that respect the autonomy and confidentiality of young people.

“In addition, there must be greater investment in training and education for healthcare professionals to ensure that they are equipped to meet the needs of TGD young people in their care.”

Greens ask why WA Labor can’t answer ‘simple question‘

WA Greens MLC Brad Pettitt has been questioning the state government on endocrinology wait times since October of last year.

On 23 October 2024, Dr Pettitt asked the Parliamentary Sectretary to the Minister for Health for the median wait times to see an endocrinologist for gender affirming medical care, and whether these specialists accept patients under the age of 18 for gender affirming care.

The government say that commencement of gender affirming treatment does not depend solely on the availability of endocrinologists.

Speaking to OUTinPerth, Dr Pettitt asked: “Why can’t WA Labor answer a simple question: how long is the wait time to see an endocrinologist in Western Australia?”



“We asked the Health Minister in October 2024 and since then the sector has also been asking for answer.

“It baffles me that they are not tracking wait times. WA Labor must be embarrassed about how bad the situation has become under their government.

“We’ve heard anecdotally people waiting to see an endocrinologist for gender affirming care have spent years waiting.

“Everyone deserves timely access to medical care and research has shown access to gender-affirming medical care increases positive outcomes for transgender and nonbinary people’s lives.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au