WA government funds ground-breaking LGBTIQA+SB Family and Domestic Violence Campaign

The WA government has today announced $350,000 funding for a ground-breaking family and domestic violence (FDV) awareness campaign tailored to the LGBTIQA+SB community.

Pride in Respect, a collaborative project will be delivered by Living Proud, WAAC, GRAI, and Transfolk WA, combining their expertise to address the unique challenges faced by LGBTIQA+SB individuals experiencing family and intimate partner violence.

The organisations partnering in the project said that Family and Intimate Partner Violence in the LGBTIQA+SB Community Family and intimate partner violence affects people across all communities, but LGBTIQA+SB individuals face distinct barriers due to stigma, societal norms, and systemic discrimination.

Often, the experiences of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and other members of the communities are overlooked, dismissed, or misunderstood.

Research shows that LGBTIQA+SB people experience intimate partner violence at similar rates to heterosexual individuals, yet heteronormative and cis-normative frameworks make it harder for many to identify, name, and report their experiences.

This silence often leaves victim-survivors without the support and resources they need. Perpetrators may use specific tactics—such as threatening to “out” someone, controlling access to gender-affirming care, or using homophobia or transphobia to isolate victims—compounding the barriers to seeking help.

John Carey MLA, Sam Giddings, Meaghan Holden, Minister Sabine Winton, Kedy Kristal and Dr Daniel Vujich.

The announcement comes in the middle of the 16 Days in WA campaign which highlights campaigns to tackle domestic violence in all its forms.

Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Sabine Winton said the government’s commitment to tackling the issue was longstanding.

“The Cook Government’s commitment to addressing family and domestic violence is longstanding.” Winton said.

“Every person in our community has the right to live free from violence, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Initiatives such as Pride in Respect will play a crucial role in raising awareness and helping to stop violence before it starts.

“I want to acknowledge Living Proud for the important work they do for the LGBTIQA+ community in Western Australia.

“Everyone in our community has a part to play when it comes to preventing family and domestic violence, and the Cook Government will continue to play ours.” Sabine Winton said.

A Collaborative Approach

The campaign will take an intersectional, community-led approach, aiming to break the silence around family and intimate partner violence in the LGBTIQA+SB community.

Through multimedia awareness initiatives, the project will share stories and examples that resonate with the community, fostering understanding, sparking conversations, and encouraging help-seeking behaviour.

Meaghan Holden, CEO of Living Proud said a campaign of this nature was long overdue.

“For too long, the unique experiences of LGBTIQA+SB individuals facing family and intimate partner violence have been invisible in mainstream conversations. This campaign is about breaking the silence, building knowledge, and fostering a culture where everyone in our community feels seen, heard, and supported.

“Living Proud is honoured to lead this collaboration with such committed partners.”

Dr. Daniel Vujcich, CEO of WAAC also welcomed the announcement.

“This campaign is a critical step forward in addressing the systemic barriers that LGBTIQA+SB individuals face when experiencing family and intimate partner violence. By shining a light on these issues, we hope to create safety, recognition, and healing for those most affected. We have come together to collaborate on this initiative, to speak in one voice on this importance issue and to strengthen the message to community.”

Kedy Kristal, Executive Officer of GRAI said the issue was one that also effects older members of the community, and it’s often unrecognised.



“Older LGBTI individuals are particularly vulnerable to family and domestic violence, including elder abuse,

yet their experiences often go unrecognised. Many older people face isolation or a lack of understanding

from services, compounded by the impacts of a lifetime of stigma or discrimination. This campaign will

ensure that their voices are heard and their unique challenges addressed, fostering safety and respect for

elders in our community.”

Sam Gibbings, CEO of Transfolk WA added her thoughts about the campaign.



“Trans and gender-diverse people face unique risks and barriers when experiencing family and intimate partner violence. This campaign will amplify their voices and work towards creating an environment where everyone can access the support they deserve without fear of discrimination or judgment.” Building on Strength and Resilience.

“The campaign will prioritize community consultation from the outset, ensuring that the lived experiences of LGBTIQA+SB individuals shape the project’s direction. By working together, Living Proud, WAAC, GRAI, and Transfolk WA aim to provide resources that resonate deeply with the community, challenge systemic biases, and ultimately create safer environments for all.”

LGBTIQA+SB includes reference to Sistergirl and Brotherboy, gender descriptors from Indigenous communities.