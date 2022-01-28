WA Opera & Perth Festival postpone arena spectacular ‘Carmen’

Perth Festival and West Australian Opera have announced their grand production of the iconic Carmen will be delayed.

West Australian Opera was to present Carmen with the full might of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra on 25 and 26 February.

“West Australian Opera has a long and celebrated history presenting works as part of Perth Festival, with Carmen being the much-anticipated latest chapter.” Festival Artistic Director Iain Grandage said.

“We appreciate the public health measures designed to keep everyone COVID-safe. Our top priority at Perth Festival is the safety of our audiences and the general public, who are all making sacrifices for the shared benefit of our community,” Festival Executive Director Nathan Bennett adds.

Ticketholders for Carmen will be notified directly. There is no need to contact the box office.

Perth Festival looks forward to safely welcoming audiences to celebrateamazing artists and stories throughout the three-week Festival under the theme of Wardan (Ocean).

Under WA’s updated Safe Transition Plan, the Festival will be working closely with the relevant authorities and implementing all COVID-safe requirements to protect our staff, artists, patrons and the wider community.