WAAC Chair Conrad Liveris praises Lisa Dobrin’s contributions

Conrad Liveris, the chair of WAAC, has praised the contributions of CEO Lisa Dobrin following the announcement that she will be leaving the organisation.

“Lisa has done much good work for WAAC and many of her achievements will be felt long into the future.”

“Thanks to Lisa, WAAC is in a stronger position to better serve the community.” Liveris said in a post to the organisation’s social media accounts.

The organisation said it would be holding a celebration for Dobrin down the track. In the meantime, they’ve started the process to recruit a new CEO to lead the health body. Until a new CEO is in place Mairead Grant will be acting in the position.

Dobrin’s resignation comes after three and a half years in the leadership role. In a post to social media Dobrin said leading the team formerly known as the WA AIDS Council had been an “incredible experience” and the health body was an iconic, important and impactful organisation.

“I want to say a really big thankyou to everyone who has opened their arms, their hearts, and their minds, to me at to WAAC over the period of time I’ve been the CEO.” Dobrin said.

Dobrin highlighted that during her time at WAAC many new partnerships had been developed and work had been undertaken to ensure the organisation worked as effectively as possible. Dobrin said Curtin University and the SIREN team has been some of the groups who had helped create an incredible evaluation framework for WAAC to ensure that every activity that WAAC engaged in was evaluated, researched and based on best practice.

The outgoing CEO also thanked the community members, staff and board for their support as she undertook her first CEO role.

“I want to say thank you to every single community member, every single person we have been blessed and privileged to support and serve.” Dobrin said, sharing that it had been her childhood dream to lead an iconic organisation like WAAC.

“I hope the legacy that I, we, leave behind is that you have been heard, that you feel you’ve been listened to, that you feel that we have been great advocates, that you feel that we have tried to implement changes, systemic changes, organisational changes, and changes in community to make the lives that you have just that little bit better.”

Dobrin took up the leadership role at a time when the organisation was undergoing significant change and facing an uncertain future. Prior to her arrival a significant number of long serving staff had departed the organisation, and it’s ongoing funding was not secured.

WAAC provides support for people living with HIV, as well as support for wider LGBTIQA+ health outcomes. They operate the M-Clinic sexual health clinic, youth programs at the Freedom Centre, needle exchange programs, counselling, peer support and education services.

Prior to joining WAAC Dobrin had worked across the commercial, not for profit and local government community services sectors, alongside being a director of several non-for-profit bodies.

