WAAPA’s LINK Dance Company go underground in Well

As part of WAAPA’s new partnership with the Perth Theatre Trust, LINK Dance company goes underground in April at the State Theatre Centre to present Well, a stunning double bill of contemporary dance works.

Well will be performed in the Studio Underground from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 April at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday 4 April at 2.00pm.

LINK is delighted to be working with visiting guest artist Rainer Behr, a long-standing company member of Pina Bausch’s renowned dance company Tanztheater Wuppertal.

Pina Bausch, who died in 2009, was one of the most important and influential dancers and choreographers of the 20th century.

Through her company Tanztheater Wuppertal, Bausch combined potent drama and dreamlike movement to create a powerful form of dance theatre that impacted generations of dancemakers around the world.

Rainer Behr was invited to become a permanent member of Tanztheater Wuppertal in 1995.

Before that, the German-born dancer and choreographer spent five years as a member of the Folkwang Tanzstudio Company following his training in classical, modern and folkloristic dance at Folkwang Academy in Essen.

As a choreographer Behr has been described as a “master of reductionism, of the most sparing gestural language to elucidate the big and the small things in life with a sure touch”.

Now Behr brings his 25 years of experience as a Tanztheater Wuppertal company member – 14 of which were spent with Pina Bausch as Artistic Director – to create an original new work on the LINK dancers.

The program also features a new collaboration between LINK’s Artistic Director, Michael Whaites – who was a Tanztheater Wuppertal company member from 1995 to 2000 – and WAAPA’s Head of Dance, Sue Peacock.

Whaites and Peacock are both highly regarded Australian dancers, choreographers and teachers who have numerous national and international dance credits to their names.

So get down to the Studio Underground for Well, an exciting season of dance shaped by the most innovative, groundbreaking ideas in the contemporary dance world.

Well will be at the State Theatre Centre’s Studio Underground from Wed 1st – Sat 4th April. For tickets and more information head to ptt.wa.gov.au

Source:- Media release