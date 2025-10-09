Search
Walkern Wirin: Boorloo Blak Pride will be part of PrideFEST 2025

Rainbow Futures WA, Youth Pride Network and Edith Cowan University are joining forces to present Walkern Wirin (Rainbow Spirit) – a Boorloo Blak Pride event coming this Pride month. 

The name and theme of this event is Walkern Wirin which means Rainbow Spirit and is to honour all LGBTIQA+ First Nations people, alongside their supportive friends and family.

The event will be a celebration of LGBTIQA+ mob and a space for people to show up as their whole selves and celebrate the resilience and tenacity of our beautiful diverse community. It’ll all be taking place at The Rechabite in Northbridge on Thursday 20th November fromm 7pm until 11pm.

The event will start with some live performances including singer-songwriters, drag performances and dance works, and the will go into a Blak Pride Quiz, finishing the night with some incredible First Nations DJ’s and getting down on the dancefloor. 

Narelda Jacobs, patron of Rainbow Futures WA, will attending too. This event is open to all ages – people under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and will need to leave the venue at 10pm. There will also be an Auslan Interpreter for all speaking portions of the event.

Tickets to the event are on sale now.

