‘Wallpaper’ a new play at The Blue Room take inspiration from a feminist classic

Culture

A new play coming to The Blue Room take sits inspiration from a feminist classic.

Originally published in 1892, The Yellow Wallpaper was first perceived by readers as a ghost story, but in the 100+ years since, it has become an iconic piece of feminist literature.

It’s themes of disbelief and delusion as it relates to women’s mental health was revolutionary for its time and undoubtably still relevant today.

Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s story was first published in 1892, and if often compared to Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar because of it’s depiction of mental illness.

Well established theatre maker and Director Yvan Karlsson has created a modern adaptation of this timeless story. As the character’s mind spirals, walls will move, patterns may disappear, objects change, and audiences will be taken on a dramatic journey that may end in a surprising reveal.

The play is performed by Clea Perkins and features a soundtrack by Rebecca Riggs-Bennett.

The show runs from the from the 10th to the 28th of June 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

