Wanda Sykes delivers one of the funniest moments of the Golden Globes

Wanda Sykes has delivered one of the funniest moments of Golden Globes accepting an award on behalf of fellow comedian Ricky Gervais, and thanking God and transgender people on his behalf.

The Golden Globes celebrates the best in film and television from the last year, and is one of the first big red carpet events of the awards season.

- Advertisement -

At the Hollywood awards ceremony held on Sunday night Gervais was nominated for Best Performance in Stand Up Comedy on Television, but the British comedian was not present.

Skykes was presenting the award and took digs at all of those who were nominated, but when it came to Gervais famed for his atheism and making transgender the punchline of his jokes, Skykes didn’t hold back.

“I love you for not being here,” Sykes said of Gervais. “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re going to thank God and the trans community.”

Wanda Sykes arrives for ELLE Women in Hollywood on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA (Shutterstock).

Despite hosting the Golden Globes on five occasions in the past, Gervais was not present and when the envelope was opened and his name was read Sykes carried out her promise.

In his special SuperNature Which was released in December Gervais presents a comedy set that takes aim at transgender people, people of different ethnic backgrounds, Holocaust victims, global pandemics, pedophilia and more.

“I talk about AIDS, famine, cancer, the Holocaust, rape, pedophilia, but no, the one thing you mustn’t joke about is identity politics. The one thing you should never joke about is the trans issue. ‘They just wanna be treated equally.’ I agree. That’s why I include them,” Gervais said in the special.

The awards, which separate categories of drama and comedy, shone a light on some of the best films and television being made today.

Best Film – Musical or Comedy was won by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Anderson also took home the Best Director trophy, as well as Best Screenplay.

Timothée Chalamet won best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Marty Supreme. Earlier in the evening host Nikki Glaser had joked that Chalamet had transformed himself for the role by “losing six ounces”. Australian actor Rose Byrne was recognised for her lead role in the indie film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Film -Drama was given to Hamnet. Jessie Buckley was the winner of the Best Female Actor in a Drama for the same film.

A surprise result in the Best Actor Drama was Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent, he beat more well-known names Joel Edgerton, Oscar Isaac, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan and Jeremy Allen White. The film was also named the best Non-English Language Film.

In the television realm Jean Smart continued her run of scooping up awards for her role in Hacks, and teenage British sensation Owen Cooper was celebrated for his unforgettable role in Adolescence. Actor Stephen Graham, who played his father in the real time drama was also a winner, as was Erin Doherty.

The Pitt was named Best Drama series, the show returned for its second season just a few days ago. Best Limited Series was Adolescence, and The Studio was named the Best Comedy.

A new category in this years awards was Best Podcast, which was won by Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

Many of the awards traditionally given out at the Golden Globes have been shifted to a separate ceremony held earlier in the week. The Cecil B. DeMille Award which celebrates outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment was given to British actor Dame Helen Mirren.