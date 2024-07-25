Warm up your vocal chords for Bearaoke with Bears Perth this weekend

The friendly folks at Bears Perth are inviting the community to join them for a sing-a-long at Loton Park this weekend.

Bearaoke Night is an open mic community night where all are welcome to sing (or growl? or roar?) their favourite songs to a captive audience.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an undiscovered Broadway sensation or someone who reserves their singing voice for the shower, Bearaoke welcomes everyone to join in the fun, with prizes for the best, worst and greatest showman.

The den’s bar will also be open with social club priced drinks and there will be snacks and light refreshments available.

Attendees can also participate in a raffle for some exciting prizes, and play long with Chase the Bear later in the evening.

Get along to Bearaoke and give it a go! Even if you don’t feel like having a moment in the spotlight, it’s a fantastic way to get amongst it with the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Bearaoke Night is at Loton Park Tennis Club this Friday, 26 July. Head over to bearsperth.org to register!