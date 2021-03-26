Warren Entsch says Peta Credlin did not previously sack masturbating staffer

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Liberal MP Warren Entsch has rejected Sky News presenter Peta Credlin’s claim that she previously sacked the staffer who was dismissed this week for allegedly masturbating over the desk of a female MP.

Credlin, who was the Chief of Staff to Tony Abbott during his time in opposition, and after he became Prime Minister, claimed she has previously fired the staffer – but he was rehired after Malcolm Turnbull became Prime Minister.

Warren Entsch, the member for Leichardt, told The Guardian that Credlin played no part in the staffer being dismissed. The longstanding MP said he fired the employee for allegedly leaking information to Credlin and Abbott’s office.

Alex Somlyay, who was the Chief Whip prior to Entsch taking over the role, has backed his account and said he originally hired the staffer because Credlin had recommended him.

On Wednesday night Credlin used her Sky News program to claim that gay staff members used to hold orgies in Parliament House, and then separately claimed that she had fired the staff member.

On Monday night Channel Ten aired a story that claimed four Liberal staffers allegedly shared images of them performing sex acts around parliament house. The program additionally claimed that staff members also used to bring male sex workers into the building to pleasure a minister. Later in parliament the government said the person was no longer a serving MP.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.