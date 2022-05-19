WA’s rental crisis is causing people to surrender their pets

Shenton Park’s Cat Haven has been inundated with owners needing to surrender their cats due to being unable to find affordable rental accommodation which will allow cats as well as the increased costs of feeding them.

Cat Haven’s spokesperson, Amber Ashford, said the charity was booked with surrenders until almost mid-June. She said staff faced the trauma daily of having to see cats, which to many of the owners are like family members, brought into the shelter because the owner had to make the decision to either feed their cat, their children or themselves.

“We see heart breaking scenarios played out every day” Ashford said. “It is especially distressing when an old cat is brought in and is at a loss as to what is happening to it.”

But she also said that these are the lucky ones who are brought to Cat Haven, where they get a second chance of a loving home.

“Our Cat Rescue Officer, Veronica, went out on a job last week to a property where a large number of cats had been abandoned. The cats were so hungry, they climbed into the Cat Haven van scavenging to get just one meal.”

“We ask that landlords please consider allowing cats when they sign up a new tenant, to allow them to keep their cat, their family member. If you could see the distress to both the owner and cat, we are sure you would reconsider the decision to not allow pets in your property.

“This current situation is also pushing our finances to the limit, as we have to raise 98% of our operating costs and at this time of year we don’t usually have this influx of cats coming through our doors needing new homes. If you can donate towards the care of these cats please do so here.” Ashford said.

The Cat Haven notes there are several ways people can assist, from adopting a cat or a kitten, fostering an animal for a short period, sharing stories like this with friends and co-workers who own their own property, or donate funds so Cat Haven can afford to keep their services going to help the cats in need.

Find out more at their website.

OIP Staff

