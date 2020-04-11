Watch Melanie C and Tim Minchin in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

The coronavirus may have seen most of the world confined to quarters, and theatrical shows and concerts across the world being cancelled, but it’s also given us access to some amazing recordings of live performances not widely available before.

Back in 2012 there was an arena tour around the UK of Jesus Christ Superstar featuring Austraia’s Tim Minchin, Spice Girl Melanie C, radio host Chris Moyles, and actor Ben Forster.

Now Andrew Lloyd-Weber is posting one of musical online each week, but they are only available for 48 hours. So if you want to see the show that features some of his best known songs including Superstar, Everything’s Alright and I Don’t Know How to Love Him, don’t dilly daddle, the hours are counting down.

The British National Theatre are also posting a different theatrical production each week. Last week they streamed the award winning production of One Man, Two Guvnors starring James Corden.

This week they’ve posted their epic production of Jane Eyre directed by Sally Cookson, which was a co-production with Brisol’s Old Vic Theatre.

You can make a donation to the either of the two companies behind the production at National Theatre or Old Vic.

Also the recent West End production of Angels in America in online too, at five and half hours in length that can certainly kill some social isolation times, or fill your evenings for entire week.

OIP Staff

