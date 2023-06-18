Watch the first scene of the new series of ‘Heartstopper’

Netflix has shared the first scene from the upcoming second season of hit show Heartstopper.

The new clip was released at one of their Tudum events for fans. Tadum is the sound of the Netflix ident that plays before shows begin.

The clip is introduced by actors Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell who play Tara Jones and Darcy Olsson on the show. The new series kicks off with Charlie (Joe Locke) getting ready for school while receiving a steady stream of text messages from Nick (Kit Connor).

The pair also revealed the names of the eight episodes that make up the second series. They are titled Out, Family, Promise, Challenge, Heat, Truth/Dare, Sorry and Perfect.

The series will begin screening on 3rd August so mark the date in your diaries and set aside time for binge viewing the whole series.

In the meantime, here’s the opening scene of the second series.

The new season is expected to cover events that happen in the third and fourth instalments of Alice Osman’s graphic novel, which includes a school trip to France, and delving deeper into Nick Nelson’s home life.

Newcomer Lella Khan will join the cast playing Sahar Zahid, while Evan Overell will portray Christian – a supportive rugby friend. Bradley Riches will play a new character in the story called James McEwan – he had a brief appearance at the end of the first season.

Also joining the cast of Heartstopper is Nima Taleghani who will play teacher Mr Farouk, and Jack Barton will play Nick’s older brother David.

OIP Staff

