We see you baby! Groove Armada announce Aussie tour

News

Dance legends Groove Armada have announced an Australian tour and will be playing a show in Perth this February.

The duo will be delivering their iconic sound and exhilarating DJ sets at Metro City in Perth on Thursday 27 February, and they’ll then heading to the Roundhouse in Sydney on Saturday 8 March. The duo will play a further show in Melbourne as part of Live At The Gardens.

Known for their groundbreaking fusion of house, big beat, and funk influences, Tom Findlay and Andy Cato have been at the forefront of the global dance music scene for more than 25 years.

Groove Armada.

The duo have a long list of hits that they’ve generated since they burst on to the music scene in 1997 without At the River, a song now considered to be a chill-out classic.

The band’s debut album Northern Star came out in 1988, but it was their follow up the following year the really set the dancefloors into action. Vertigo featured the songs If Everybody Looked the Same, and I See You Baby, which is definitely become one of their signature tunes.

2001’s Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub) included the delectable Superstylin’ and mega-hit My Friend. The hits kept coming with 2002’s Lovebox that included Purple Haze and But I Feel Good. While 2007’s Soundboy Rock included a collaboration with Sugababe Mutya Beuna as she launched her solo career.

To date Groove Armada have put out nine albums of material and also some stellar remix compilations. Thier contributions to the Back to Mine and Another Late Night series and exceptional. The duo were also tapped by Madonna to remix her Music single.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets now.

