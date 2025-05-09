Pope Leo XIV to lead the Catholic Church

The Vatican has announced that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been selected to be the new leader of the Catholic Church, assuming the name Pope Leo XIV.

He is the first Pope to come from North America, born in Chicago in 1955 he was ordained as a priest in 1982. He has spent most of his life working as a missionary in Peru. He became a dual citizen when he gained Peruvian citizenship.

He served as the Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 until 2023, when Pope Francis appointed him as the prefect for the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Commission for Latin America, a Vatican based role that saw him oversea who was appointed as Bishops. He was also made a Cardinal at the same time.

He is seen as a progressive leader who would build upon the work of Pope Francis who passed away last month.

He was selected for the role by the papal conclave after just 26 hours, one of the fastest decisions on appointing a new pontiff in modern history.

Shortly after the white smoke emerged from The Vatican, the traditional announcement of the selection of a new Pope, the new leader of the Catholic Church appeared on the balcony on St Peter’s Basillica in front of thousands of parishioners, including pop star Harry Styles who was spotted in the crowd.

The 69-year-old who become the 267th pontiff, called on the church to “build bridges” speaking in both Spanish and Italian.

HIs appointment has been welcomed by world leaders. US President Donald Trump said it was a “great honour” to have an American citizen appointed to the role. While Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a “momentous day” for Catholics in Australia and around the world.