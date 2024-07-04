Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Wear It Purple grant applications are now open

Community

National LGBTIQA+ support organisation Wear It Purple has announced applications are now open for the Queer Futures & Future Me Funds.

For the last ten years, Wear It Purple have been working to provide resources and support to schools, universities and workplaces to cultivate inclusive environments for LGBTIQA+ people.

Now in its second year, the Queer Futures and Future Me Funds are part of a grant program that supports art, culture and community-based projects of LGBTIQA+, Sistergirl and Brotherboy (LGBTQIA+SB) youth.

“What matters most is that your project is by and for LGBTQIA+SB youth,” Wear It Purple said of the announcement.

“Think of the Queer Futures and Future Me Fund as a resource created to back our LGBTQIA+SB community, platform queer storytelling and bolster the creation of communities across the country.”

The Queer Futures Fund can provide up to $15,000 for young LGBTQIA+SB creators aged 18 – 26, while the Future Me Fund offers five grants of up to $1,000 to LGBTQIA+SB folks under 18.

50% of total funding will go towards projects led by or involving Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people and regional, remote or rural based projects.

The team have also partnered with StartUp Creative’s Kaylene Langford to design and deliver online workshops to help upskill potential applicants to feel prepared, supported and confident.

Wear It Purple President, Brenna Harding, emphasises that the grant program is designed to empower young LGBTQIA+SB people.

“The Queer Futures and Future Me Funds empower young people to share their passion and pride with their local communities and amplifies the impact we have as an organisation on rainbow young people.”

Applications are open until Monday, 24 July. For more information, head to wearitpurple.org or contact artsandculture@wearitpurple.org

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

