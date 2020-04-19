We’re a little obsessed with Bebe Zahara Benet’s ‘Banjo’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin



We’re totally loving Bebe Zhara Benet’s new tune Banjo.

The season 1 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing she’s on top of her game a decade after winning the competition.

Speaking to website New Now Next Benet said the song and her new EP merged elements of African music with modern pop sounds.

“It’s a mix of Caribbean melodies, Afrobeat rhythms, and pop sensibilities,” she said. “I love my past work, but none of it reflects where I’m at in life now as much as this project. I’ve grown leaps and bounds as an artist and I think people will hear that on this single and upcoming EP.”

Take a listen to the catchy tune and watch its video.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.