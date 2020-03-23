West Australian Opera launches Ghost Light Opera series

West Australian Opera isn’t letting anything stop them from bringing music to opera lovers. While the company has had to cancel it’s planned program of works, they’ve just launched a new initiative that will stream online.

Carolyn Chard, Executive Director of West Australian Opera explained the new program.

“Ghost Light Opera will enable the experience of beautiful music to transcend from the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre and into your home wherever you are. A light – a ghost light – is left on the stage when the theatre is unoccupied and would otherwise be completely dark.

“In a difficult environment with limited social gathering and isolation measures in place, West Australian Opera’s Ghost Light Opera will provide a platform for everyone to engage with the state opera company despite empty seats and closed venues. We can still connect with each other, we can still share the power of music and try to help heal the soul in challenging times” Chard said.

Ghost Light Opera will celebrate Western Australian singers performing gorgeous arias spot lit on a darkened stage and some of the best local talent will be featured including soprano Emma Matthews, mezzo soprano Fiona Campbell, tenor Paul O’Neill and baritone James Clayton. Accompanied by Tommaso Pollio, these singers will take to the stage to share the arias people know and love.

West Australian Opera will release a Ghost Light Opera aria every Saturday at 7.30pm starting 28 March 2020 on their social media platforms.

