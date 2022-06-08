New York trio Wet share latest single ‘I’m Not Her’

New York three-piece Wet, guided by the magnetic singer-songwriter Kelly Zutrau, share I’m Not Her, a new single from their upcoming new EP Pink Room, the latest release from Secretly Canadian’s Friends Of campaign.

The EP will be released digitally on July 8, with new single I’m Not Her following the previously released Tell Me Why.

Pink Room follows Zutrau’s third LP, Letter Blue, which was Wet’s most collaborative release, with co-writing and co-production from Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear, as well as Frank Ocean’s go-to keyboardist Buddy Ross. Notably, founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has rejoined the group, alongside their nimble producer Joe Valle. Altogether, they’ve helped to create Wet’s most natural-feeling and playful songs to date.

Wet released their self-titled debut EP in 2014, for the taste-making pop label Neon Gold, before moving to Columbia Records for two understated, celebrated albums, Don’t You (2016) and Still Run (2018).

“I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once,” Zutrau says. “Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty — those can all be true.”

This is as much a sonic statement as it is one about life: “We see these messages in music and media that are very black and white, but our lives don’t really live up to those expectations. Instead, we’re somewhere in the middle of all these states that are much easier to explain.”

I’m Not Her is out now.

