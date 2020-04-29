What if there had been a third season of TV show ‘Smash’?

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Queer audiences loved the camp TV series Smash but after two seasons the ‘show about putting on a show’ was canned leaving may fans wanting more of the story of backstabbing, deceit and love affairs in the world of Broadway muscial theatre.

Over two season Smash followed the adventures of starlet Karen Cartwright (Katherine McPhee) as she battled to make her way from the chorus to the spotlight, her nemises more established performer Ivy Lynn (Megan Hilty).

The star studded cast included Angelica Houston as producer Eileen Rand, Will and Grace star Debra Messing as lyricist Julia Houston, and Christian Borle as her songwriting partner Tom Levitt. Jack Davenport played lothario director Derek Wills.

Also in the cast over the two seasons were Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman, Raza Jaffrey, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus and Jaime Cepero.

While the show might have ended back in 2013, one of it’s actors, Jamie Cepero, has pondered what might have happened if there had been a third season of the show. Naturally Cepero’s character, low-life assistant Ellis who appeared predominantly in the first saeason, is central to ongoing the storyline.

Cepero shared his imagaining of what happened next on his Twitter feed, sharing the storyline over an epic 60+ thread of posts.

What do you think? Can Smash follow in the footsteps of Borgen, Will and Grace, Roseanne, Twin Peaks, Full House, Murphy Brown and others and make a comeback?

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.