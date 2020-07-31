What’s going on with Madonna, Dr Demon Sperm, and dangerous quackery

Madonna’s Instagram account has been flagged for sharing false information about COVID-19, the music superstar seems to have removed the post, and remained silent as her fans express their disappointment that she had begun sharing conspiracy theories.

Earlier this week the 61 year old musician shared a video from Dr Stella Immanuel who alleged that a cure for COVID-19 had been discovered and available for months via the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Immanuel was part of a group of doctors who took part in a media event in Washington. ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ are backed by the Tea Party Patriots group and a video of their event was published by far-right political website Breitbart News. The group claim drug, often touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential cure, is effective. There is however scant clinical information to support this claim, and the US Food and Drug Administration has said it is not a treatment for the virus.

Dr. Immanuel claimed that she had cured 350 patients at her clinic by using a combination of hydroxychloroquine, Zithromax, and zinc. Her claims were later shared on social media by President Trump, who says he has been taking the medication for months. At a press conference Trump said he shared the video because Dr. Immanuel sounded impressive.

“I thought she was very impressive, in the sense that, from where she came—I don’t know what country she comes from—but she said she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.” President Trump said.

Sharing the video Madonna said Immanuel was her “hero”.

“They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero — thank you Stella Immanuel.” Madonna wrote alongside the video.

Instagram slapped a warning on the post blurring the video, labelling it false information and providing a link to a site that refuted the claim that the drug was a cure for the virus that has had a global impact. The post appears to have been deleted after the warning was applied.

Fans were not only concerned about Madonna’s endorsement of Dr. Immanuel’s COVID-19 claims, but also highlighted the physician’s previous litany of odd claims. Alongside her medical work Dr. Immanuel is also religious broadcaster who has voiced her opposition to what she terms as “sexual immorality”. As a broadcaster Immanuel has opposition to unmarried couples living together, homosexuality and polyamorous relationships, saying she is a fighter against “homosexual terrorism”.

The medical professional is often referred to as ‘Dr Demon Sperm’ after she outlined her belief that many gynecological illness are caused by people having sex dreams with supernatural demons. The doctor has claimed spirit demons possess women, alter the sperm of men they sleep with, and it then causes those men to sleep with other men. She has also stated that the Illuminati are using witches to destroy the world through abortion, gay marriage and children’s programs including Hannah Montanna, the Harry Potter franchise, and Pokémon.

On other occasions the doctor has claimed that space alien’s DNA is being used in some medical treatments, and reptilian people and aliens are secretly running the government. She’s also voiced concern that vaccines are being developed that stop people being religious.

Madonna has previously shared that she tested positive for the virus antibodies, which showed that she had already contracted and recovered from the virus without knowing she had it. The singer reported that herself and many of her tour entourage had suffered a severe cold at the end of the European leg of her tour in March.

While many of the singer’s fans expressed alarm that Madonna was sharing the questionable information, criticism also came from her peers.

“This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it,” commented Annie Lennox.

After a few days of radio silence on Madonna’s Instagram account the singer reappeared yesterday commenting on the Jewish observance of Tisha B’Av, saying the fast day highlighted the importance of “tolerance and forgiveness”. Many fans have posted responses expressing their disappointment that Madonna has not addressed the deleted post directly.

