Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Will the Queensland LNP ban medical treatment for transgender youth?

News

Just weeks before Queenslanders head to the polls its been revealed that one party official is indicating that a future Crisafulli government will ban medical treatment for transgender youth.

Alan Baker, chair of the Liberal National Party’s Griffith division Federal Divisional Council, reportedly sent an message to members on party letter head claiming that the state had been “captured by transgender ideology.” and there are plans to ban puberty blockers being prescribed to minors.

- Advertisement -

“Labor governments in Queensland and other Australian states and territories have been captured by transgender ideology and are yet to catch up to the science,” Baker wrote.

The message was revealed by Guardian Australia. It reportedly highlights a speech from Dr Gillian Spencer a psychologist who left the public sector after she raised concerns about the approach being taking at the state’s gender service.

Queensland Liberal National leader David Crisafulli.

A subsequent investigation found no evidence to support claims that children were being rushed into the system or we lacking information. The investigation did find that the service did not have enough staff to meet their current level of demand it was recommended that more staffing be provided.

At the LNP state convention in 2024 there was a motion calling on the next LNP government to ban puberty blockers to minors experiencing gender dysphoria. It’s something the LNP leader has not publicly commented on, and requests from journalists for clarity on the party’s position have gone unanswered.

Last month Queensland’s Premier Stephen Miles and Education Minister Grace Grace suggested that the LNP would be supportive of removing the legislation which bans conversion therapy in the state. Deputy Opposition leader Jarrod Bleijie was quick to dismiss the claims.

The Queensland election will be held on Saturday 26th October.

Latest

Culture

Graham Norton adds extra shows

0
The comedian and talk show host will now have two dates in Perth in 2025.
Culture

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
This year, the Art Gallery of WA's ART BALL will be part of PrideFEST celebrations.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Graham Norton adds extra shows

0
The comedian and talk show host will now have two dates in Perth in 2025.
Culture

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

0
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Culture

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

0
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Culture

AGWA’s fabulous ART BALL returns for PrideFEST 2024

0
This year, the Art Gallery of WA's ART BALL will be part of PrideFEST celebrations.
Culture

Go see ‘The Seed’ the play that put Kate Mulvany on the map

0
It's Black Swan State Theatre Company's final production for 2024.

Graham Norton adds extra shows

OUTinPerth -
The comedian and talk show host will now have two dates in Perth in 2025.
Read more

Meet the queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ season four

OUTinPerth -
Ten queens will battle it out in the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under with new host Michelle Visage.
Read more

Mashd N Kutcher enter new territory with ‘Across the Tracks’

Graeme Watson -
Matt James from Mashd N Kutcher chats about their new music and forthcoming album.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture