Will the Queensland LNP ban medical treatment for transgender youth?

Just weeks before Queenslanders head to the polls its been revealed that one party official is indicating that a future Crisafulli government will ban medical treatment for transgender youth.

Alan Baker, chair of the Liberal National Party’s Griffith division Federal Divisional Council, reportedly sent an message to members on party letter head claiming that the state had been “captured by transgender ideology.” and there are plans to ban puberty blockers being prescribed to minors.

“Labor governments in Queensland and other Australian states and territories have been captured by transgender ideology and are yet to catch up to the science,” Baker wrote.

The message was revealed by Guardian Australia. It reportedly highlights a speech from Dr Gillian Spencer a psychologist who left the public sector after she raised concerns about the approach being taking at the state’s gender service.

A subsequent investigation found no evidence to support claims that children were being rushed into the system or we lacking information. The investigation did find that the service did not have enough staff to meet their current level of demand it was recommended that more staffing be provided.

At the LNP state convention in 2024 there was a motion calling on the next LNP government to ban puberty blockers to minors experiencing gender dysphoria. It’s something the LNP leader has not publicly commented on, and requests from journalists for clarity on the party’s position have gone unanswered.

Last month Queensland’s Premier Stephen Miles and Education Minister Grace Grace suggested that the LNP would be supportive of removing the legislation which bans conversion therapy in the state. Deputy Opposition leader Jarrod Bleijie was quick to dismiss the claims.

The Queensland election will be held on Saturday 26th October.