Worth a Read: LGBTIQA+ news from around the internet

Steph Lentz was sacked this year for being gay. It was perfectly legal.
The Sydney Morning herald shared the story of school teacher Steph Lentz, a devoted English teacher who came to realise that she was same-sex attracted. When she told her employer she was fired, and it’s perfectly legal because religious based organisations are expect from the relevant anti-discrimination laws.
Melbourne couple confront man who complained about the kissing in public
A Melbourne couple confronted a man who complained about them sharing a peck on the lips in a supermarket. When they took out their phone camera to record their interaction he allegedly assaulted them. The clip of the interaction has quickly spread of social media site Tik Tok. Q-News has all the details.
Taiwan-Macau couple win the right to wed in Taiwan
A same-sex couple who hail from Taiwan and Macau respectively have gained permission to wed in Taiwan. Same-sex marriage is allowed in Taiwan but only for Taiwanese citizens, and people whose home country has marriage equality. Ting Tse-yen and his partner Leong Chin-fai, who is from Macau, challenged the law and gained permission to marry. The legal exemption only applies to them, and other couples will have to embark on a similar legal process.
