Worth a read: The most interesting articles from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

Celebrity Misinformation: The Foo Fighters’ AIDS denialism should be on the record

At The Monthly Martin McKenzie-Murray looks at the band Foo Fighters and their long association with a movement that claims HIV is not linked to AIDS deaths. The author questions why the band’s dedication to their favourite conspiracy theory is not questioned more often?

Sydney gay mag in hot water after call for “buff” bodies at Mardi Gras

Sydney Sentinel reports on the reaction Sydney based LGBTIQ+ publication received when it put a call out for people to join them on their Mardi Gras float. The publication was on the look out for “12 buff volunteers” to be on their float. The post has been criticised for perpetuating body shaming for people who do not match a slim and muscular look. The publication has attributed the post to an unpaid intern. Peter Hackney put together an in-depth report.

Jamaica Is Trampling All Over LGTBQ Rights, Says International Court

VICE reports on a recent decision by the Inter-American Comission on Human Rights, a tribunal within the Organisation of American States, may see the beginning of the end for Jamaica’s long standing anti-gay laws. The court determined that Jamaica, through the preservation of anti-sodomy laws, infringes upon the basic human rights of privacy, humane treatment, and movement of LGBTQ individuals on the island.

