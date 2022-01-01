Alaska Thunderfuck pays tribute to the noughties with ‘XOXOY2K’

Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck has released her latest out of this world music video.

Directed by Brad Hammer and Nic Laughlin, XOXOY2K pays tribute to the style of the 2000s, specifically Danish pop icons Aqua, with a tumultuous love song of the era.

“The fashions and accessories of the early 2000s are burned into my psyche because I came of age in the time of low rise jeans and flip phones,” Alaska said of the track.

This is a love song about attraction and repulsion– all decorated in the mise en scene of the year 2000.”

The track is from her forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release in early 2022.

