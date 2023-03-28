YACWA seeking youth-focused guest speakers for fair.ground. conference

Youth Affairs Council of WA (YACWA) are gearing up for the seventh edition of the fair.ground. conference, bringing together presentations, workshops and activities for young people and those who work with them.

This year’s theme is Youth Work Is Everywhere, acknowledging the sprawling breadth of youth work, support and communities in Australia.

“We know a lot of great stuff is happening in WA and beyond: youth work is everywhere! We also know things could be better for young people and those working with them,” the event invitation reads.

“We need you, your ideas, and your presence to make a change. We’re bringing thought-provoking local and national speakers and ideas together to rejuvenate and reinvigorate you to tackle some of our community’s biggest issues.”

YACWA are calling for abstracts from interested presenters. Eligible speakers will be under 25 or work in the youth sector.

Submissions are due by Friday 7 April 2023. For more information, head to yacwa.org.au

