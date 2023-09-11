Yasmin Finney’s ‘Doctor Who’ character revealed

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Doctor Who fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the long running sci-fi series, and another tidbit of information has recently been revealed.

Last year it was announced that Yasmin Finney from Heartstopper would be joining the cast playing a character named Rose.

The announcement left fans speculating on who the character may be, with some suggesting the story was entering a parallel universe or alternative reality where Finney’s Rose was a new incantation of a popular character previously played by Billie Piper.

The theory made sense because the upcoming specials to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary see David Tennent unexpectedly returning to the title role alongside Catherine Tate who is returning to play former companion Donna Noble.

Now it’s been revealed that Finney’s character is the daughter of Donna and her husband Shaun Temple, played by Karl Collins.

The revelation has just kicked off more speculation with fans logging on to discussion forums to highlight the relevance of the character’s name. When the Doctor last saw Donna he wiped her mind of all the time she spent travelling with him. But if Donna went on to name her daughter Rose – maybe it’s a sign that deep down her memories are still there.

David Tennent will return to the role for three episodes before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role at Christmas.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.