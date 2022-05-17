‘Heartstopper’ actor Yasmin Finney joins ‘Doctor Who’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Yasmin Finney has been announced as the new companion on the iconic television series Doctor Who.

The actor is best known for her performance on the Netflix hit Heartstopper where she played Elle Argent, a transgender student trying to fit in at a new all girls school.

The official website for Doctor Who announced she’d joined the cast of Doctor Who playing the character of Rose and is filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

There had been speculation that Finney might be in the cast after eagled eyed fans spotted her in a photo on actor Ncuti Gatwa’s Instagram feed. Gatwa will take over the role of the show’s time traveling central character later this year.

Finney shared her excitement about her new part saying she was excited to take on the part of companion Rose.

“If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

The revelation that Finney’s character is named Rose had increased speculation that they show that has been running since the 1960’s is about to undergo a major reset. Executive Producer Russell T Davies is returning to helm the show that he relaunched over a decade ago.

When Davies brough the show back to television screens after a long hiatus he cast Christopher Eccleston as The Doctor and Billie Piper as new companion rose. After years of adventures the character was eventually trapped in an alternative universe. Davies says fans will just have to wait and see how Finney’s alternative version of Rose exists.

“Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!” Davies said.

It’s not known if the character will be transgender, but Finney makes history as the first transgender actor to play a companion on the TV series.

The other big casting announcement from the series if that both David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be making a guest appearance on the show.

Tennant will return to playing the Doctor with his former sidekick Donna Noble, played by Tate.

The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die. But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?

Again Russell T Davies wasn’t giving much away about the circumstances that bring the actors back to the story.

“They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The next series of Doctor Who will reach our screens in late 2023, but before then there will be one final episode featuring current star Jodie Whittaker.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.