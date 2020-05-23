‘Yé Ké Yé Ké’ musician Mory Kanté dies aged 70

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Mory Kanté, the Guinean musician who scored a dance floor hit with Yeke Yeke has died aged 70 from chronic health problems.

The musician had been travelling to France for regular treatment but during the time of COVID-19 he was no longer able to make the journeys.

Kantc scored an unexpected international dance hit in 1987 when his tune Yé Ké Yé Ké became a dance floor favourite and sold over a million copies. The song topped the charts in many countries including Finland, Israel and Belgium.

The album it came from, Awkaba Beach, became the best selling African album. The tune has remained a DJ favourite, and has often been remixed and included in compilation and mix albums.

His son Balla Kanté spoke to Association Press and shared that the musician had died in hospital in the capital Conakry.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” said Balla. “We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.” Kanté died in hospital in the capital, Conakry.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.