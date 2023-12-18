‘Yesss Please’ will see top DJs Dave Lee and Ron Carroll at The Court

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Dave Lee and Ron Carroll are on their way to Perth.

Music lovers won’t want to miss two of the world’s top DJs when they play at Yesss Please at The Court Hotel on Thursday 28th December.

Dave Lee has been a sought-after remixer, hit maker and popular DJ for decades. Up until 2020 the British disco-house king often performed using the moniker Joey Negro, but he retired the name noting that times were changing, and it was no longer appropriate to use it.

It was just one of a swag of names that Lee has had success with, he’s also had chart success putting records out as Raven Maize, The Starburst Band, Jakatta and many other aliases. It’s guaranteed you’ll have already spent time on a dance floor grooving to one of his tunes, remixes or edits.

Take That, Diana Ross, Pet Shop Boys, M People and many others have benefited from Dave Lee’s remixing skills. He’s collaborating with some of the best vocalists in the soul, disco and house genres, including Linda Clifford, Taka Boom, Diane Charlemagne, Seal and Jocelyn Brown.

American DJ, Producer and songwriter Ron Carroll hails from Chicago and his career has seen him work with Byron Stingily, CeCe Peniston, Melba Moore, Bob Sinclair, Axwell and many others.

Carroll has been acclaimed as singer, producer, DJ and songwriter and he’s released music under his own name and also as RC Groove, Testament, and a bunch of other names.

Their gig at The Court will also include sets from Lee Bramley, Jono, Mitchell James and other guests. The party will get underway at 3pm and run through to 10pm.

Get tickets now.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.