Lil Nas X opens up about his mental health journey

Musician Lil Nas X has opened up about his mental health journey, sharing that he has been receiving strong support from friends, family and health professionals.

Last year, the pop star was reportedly found walking down Ventura Boulevard in his underwear and a pair of white boots. By the time police caught up with him, he had lost his underwear. Following an altercation with police, he was arrested and faced felony assault charges. When his case reached court, it was revealed that Lil Nas X had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

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The judge allowed him to enter a treatment program and stated that if he stayed out of trouble for two years, the felony charges would be dropped. In a recent social media post, the hitmaker spoke about his mental health journey.

Lil Nas X at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, (Shutterstock).

“When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I felt like I had known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit it because I didn’t want to take medication or have people think differently of me,” he said.

“I’m already Black and gay, like, come on. On a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m feeling better, creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart. I’m taking time to appreciate life.

“I’ve been doing music for seven years now. Speaking of music, I want to let you know there’s new music on the way. I’m not getting into it just yet, but I’m excited.”

The musician added that since the incident, he has been receiving support from people in his life.

“Since then, I’ve been back at home, whether in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with friends, trying to ground myself and get out of my head,” he said. “I now have a therapist and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful.”

Lil Nas X rose to prominence in 2019 with his breakthrough hit Old Town Road, which blended country and hip hop. He continued his success with his 2021 album Montero, which included the hits That’s What I Want, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby.

In 2025, he released his follow-up album Dream Boy, which did not match the commercial success of his debut. Fans will be exciting that he is now working on new music.

Check out his full post.