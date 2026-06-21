Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Lil Nas X opens up about his mental health journey

Culture

Musician Lil Nas X has opened up about his mental health journey, sharing that he has been receiving strong support from friends, family and health professionals.

Last year, the pop star was reportedly found walking down Ventura Boulevard in his underwear and a pair of white boots. By the time police caught up with him, he had lost his underwear. Following an altercation with police, he was arrested and faced felony assault charges. When his case reached court, it was revealed that Lil Nas X had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

- Advertisement -

The judge allowed him to enter a treatment program and stated that if he stayed out of trouble for two years, the felony charges would be dropped. In a recent social media post, the hitmaker spoke about his mental health journey.

Lil Nas X at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock and GIRLS5EVA at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, (Shutterstock).

“When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I felt like I had known for the past few years, but I didn’t want to admit it because I didn’t want to take medication or have people think differently of me,” he said.

“I’m already Black and gay, like, come on. On a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m feeling better, creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart. I’m taking time to appreciate life.

“I’ve been doing music for seven years now. Speaking of music, I want to let you know there’s new music on the way. I’m not getting into it just yet, but I’m excited.”

The musician added that since the incident, he has been receiving support from people in his life.

“Since then, I’ve been back at home, whether in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with friends, trying to ground myself and get out of my head,” he said. “I now have a therapist and a psychiatrist, which has been really helpful.”

Lil Nas X rose to prominence in 2019 with his breakthrough hit Old Town Road, which blended country and hip hop. He continued his success with his 2021 album Montero, which included the hits That’s What I Want, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby.

In 2025, he released his follow-up album Dream Boy, which did not match the commercial success of his debut. Fans will be exciting that he is now working on new music.

Check out his full post.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | Singer and actor Judy Garland died in 1969

0
Judy Garland died in her London apartment on this...
News

Call for financial redress for unjustly treated LGBTI service personnel 

0
Just.Equal Australia is urging financial compensation for LGBTI defence personnel discharged due to discrimination, citing trauma and international redress precedents.
Culture

A television version of Holden Sheppard’s ‘Yeah the Boys’ is in development

0
Deadset Pictures is adapting Holden Sheppard's Yeah the Boys for the screen, spotlighting WA stories, football culture, and queer identity.
Community

Pride WA announces new board members Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown

0
Pride WA welcomes Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown to its board.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | Singer and actor Judy Garland died in 1969

0
Judy Garland died in her London apartment on this...
News

Call for financial redress for unjustly treated LGBTI service personnel 

0
Just.Equal Australia is urging financial compensation for LGBTI defence personnel discharged due to discrimination, citing trauma and international redress precedents.
Culture

A television version of Holden Sheppard’s ‘Yeah the Boys’ is in development

0
Deadset Pictures is adapting Holden Sheppard's Yeah the Boys for the screen, spotlighting WA stories, football culture, and queer identity.
Community

Pride WA announces new board members Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown

0
Pride WA welcomes Saoirse Fels and Colleen Brown to its board.
Culture

New Jonathan Harvey play will celebrate the life of Paul O’Grady

0
Jonathan Harvey's new play Savage honours Paul O'Grady's life, charting his rise as Lily Savage and lasting cultural impact.

On This Gay Day | Singer and actor Judy Garland died in 1969

OUTinPerth -
Judy Garland died in her London apartment on this day in 1969. She was aged just 47, but had already built a massive career...
Read more

Call for financial redress for unjustly treated LGBTI service personnel 

Graeme Watson -
Just.Equal Australia is urging financial compensation for LGBTI defence personnel discharged due to discrimination, citing trauma and international redress precedents.
Read more

A television version of Holden Sheppard’s ‘Yeah the Boys’ is in development

Graeme Watson -
Deadset Pictures is adapting Holden Sheppard's Yeah the Boys for the screen, spotlighting WA stories, football culture, and queer identity.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture