Yotam Ottolenghi’s ‘Flavour of Life’ tour postponed until 2022

Yotam Ottolenghi’s Flavour of Life tour of Australia and New Zealand which was scheduled for June 2021, has been postponed due to the ongoing uncertainties of COVID-19.

Flavour of Life has been rescheduled to January 2022, and all current ticket holders are encouraged to retain their tickets for the updated performance.

Announcing the delay the popular chef and author said he was disappointed to have to delay his trip down under.

“It has been impossible to come to this decision – I have been looking forward to this tour immensely but with the risk and uncertainty, after much consideration we have made this decision for the greater good.” Ottolenghi said in a statement. “Hoping you can make the new dates, I’m excited to share my stories with you all!”

The new tour dates and venues are:

13 January 2022 Wellington TSB Arena

15 January 2022 Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa

16 January 2022 Sydney Darling Harbour

22 January 2022 Melbourne Hamer Hall

24 January 2022 Gold Coast The Star

25 January 2022 Adelaide Convention

26 January 2022 Perth Riverside

New dates and locations for his Canberra and Brisbane shows are yet to be confirmed. All ticketholders will be notified and exchanges or refunds offered.

In the meantime fans have more opportunities to perfect the recipes from Ottolengi’s latest book Flavour. The OUTinPerth team recommends trying the Ultimate Tray-bake Ragu on Page 101.

OIP Staff

