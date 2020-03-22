‘You Can’t Ask That’ explores nudism in their latest episode

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The fifth season of You Can’t Ask That tackles a more lighthearted topic this week – nudism.

The episode has been widely criticised by conservative commentators prior to airing by conservative commentators who argue the topic is not suitable for a government funded broadcaster.

As in previous episodes of the show people answer anonymous questions from viewers about the topic, including why people have embraced nudism, how they deal with people ‘perving’ on them at the beach, and if nudism has a sexual element.

The participants also chat about how their nudist lifestyle has given them confidence and for some; helped them tackle body issues.

The episode airs on Wednesday 25th March at 9:00pm.

