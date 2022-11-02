Youth Educating Peers (YEP) Project to launch accessible new website

The Youth Educating Peers (YEP) Project is a peer-based sexual health project, providing youth lead sexual health education for young people; and professional development and consultation services for the youth and sexual health sectors.

YEP operates under the Youth Affairs Council of Western Australia (YACWA), in partnership with WAAC and supported by funding from the Sexual Health and Blood-borne Virus Program, Department of Health WA.

The team have announced they will be launching a brand new website, and hosting a lunchbox learning session to guide users and stakeholders through the new website and resources.

This website has been developed by young people across Western Australia for young people, with guidance from youth workers.

The website is designed to provide young people with easily accessible, topical, sex-positive, inclusive and evidence-based sexual health education. The website is also designed with the youth sector in mind, with a number of easy-to-reach resources to better equip time-poor youth workers with sexual health information for their clients.

Whilst the website is designed for all young people, particular sections have been created to provide specific information for LGBTQIA+, First Nations, disability and multicultural communities.

Resources cover a variety of topics including, but not limited to, contraception, safer sex, STI testing, anatomy, pleasure, sexting, and porn as well as emerging research and best practice guidelines for the youth sector.

The website will be launched on Wednesday 30 November. To join the launch event, head to Humanitix for more info.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.