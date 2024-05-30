Search
Youth Pride Network seek input on LGBTIQA+ healthcare in WA

Community

Local youth-led LGBTIQA+ advocacy group Youth Pride Network (YPN) want to hear from Western Australian young people on their experiences with our healthcare system.

This input will inform the YPN’s next State of Play report, to provide an overview of young LGBTIQA+ people’s experiences with healthcare in our state, and provide recommendations to the sector and government.

YPN Network Coordinator Chloe Clements says the project is looking to capture positive and negative experiences moving through various healthcare systems in WA.

“The report will focus on aspects such as access and barriers to service, service attitudes and inclusion, knowledge and education, policies and procedural limitations, and outcomes and impacts,” Clements says.

“The report’s goal is to provide recommendations for healthcare practices, institutions, and government entities to enhance the inclusion and wellbeing of young LGBTIQA+ people moving through the healthcare systems in Western Australia.”

The team have launched three surveys to gather information, one for LGBTQIA+ people aged 12 – 25, one for their parents, carers or guardians and a third for healthcare workers in WA.

Participants of the surveys will be eligible to enter a raffle to win on of three $100 gift cards. YPN will also be holding in-person and group interviews through May and June.

YPN State of Play surveys can be found here. If you are interested in organising an interview, contact chloe@yacwa.org.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

