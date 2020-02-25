Youth Pride Network share concerns over ANZ #LoveSpeech campaign

Local LGBTIQ+ youth advocacy group Youth Pride Network have added their voice to those speaking out against ANZ’s latest Mardi Gras campaign.

ANZ’s #LoveSpeech campaign released to coincide with Sydney Mardi Gras garnered much criticism upon its release last week, featuring young LGBTIQ+ people repeating uncensored slurs in videos spread across social media.

Speaking to OUTinPerth, a spokesperson for YPN said that while the group commends the intention behing the #LoveSpeech campaign, there are questions of both safety and efficacy.

“Many members of the LGBTIQA+ community have experienced violence in the form of hate speech. It is a sensitive and emotional issue that requires care and respect as it is addressed.”

“LGBTIQA+ young people are at particular risk of harm from hearing queer hate speech, with many exposed to discrimination in their lives through family, education, and friends.”

“For those yet to come out, this language may reinforce negative self-beliefs about themselves and their identity.”

“It is critical that any campaign around LGBTIQA+ wellbeing and rights be done in conjunction with the LGBTIQA+ community themselves, and have clear shared goals developed with community members.”

“YPN recommends any corporations who want to truly support the community this Mardi Gras work with community organisations and promote the campaigns being run by and for LGBTIQA+ people.”

“We recommend anyone who experiences distress or difficult emotions as a result of this campaign contact QLife or Lifeline for support. You are not alone.”

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.