Zak Kirkup quits politics after losing the election and his own seat

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

WA Liberal leader Zak Kirkup has declared his time in politics is over and it’s time to hand over the reins to the next generation.

Kirkup was elected to parliament at the 2017 election and elevated to the role of leader just months out from the state election, but as the votes were tallied on Saturday night it quickly became clear that his own seat was one of the many falling to WA Labor.

The Liberal leader told supporters he was “devastated” to have lost his seat, and while everyone expected it to be a tough election, the results had shown that people of Western Australia were not showing support for the Liberals.

“Everyone knew it was going to be a tough election for the Liberal party. I was well aware when I took over the leadership, some 16 weeks ago, that it would be a challenge. This is a historic election, and one like no other, and I think its important to recognise that the people of Western Australia have had their say and we must respect their decision. They had a choice and in this instance they’ve overwhelmingly chosen to elect the McGowan government for a second term in office.” Kirkup said.

Kirkup said the loss of so many of the party’s members would be difficult to bear and it would take a lot of work to rebuild the party, describing it as a time of beginning.

“We are at a crossroads now where we must rebuild.” Kirkup told an audience of party faithful who had gathered in his Dawesville electorate.

“We must use this as an opportunity to make sure, that in the years to come we are a party that has strengths and quality members, and a party that appeals to all Western Australians.”

For his own professional future, Kirkup declared he would not be running again in the future.

“I will not continue in parliamentary politics, I will not continue to seek office, the reality is I think its important that we rebuild the party as best as we can, and from my perspective that means I will no longer seek office for the Liberal party. It’s important that we do all we can make way for a new generation.” said the 34 year-old MP.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.