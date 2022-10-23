Zander Murray reveals the hate mail he’s received since coming out

Scottish soccer player Zander Murray, one of the few players in the UK who have shared that they are gay, has revealed the shocking hate mail sent to him.

Murray shared the personal information about his sexuality back in September. His decision widely applauded in a sport that has had only a handful of openly gay players around the globe.

Murray shared that he’s been sent anti-LGBT flyers, pamphlets and books to his club’s home ground in Galashiels. Among the items books titled Homosexuality in light of the Bible, An Inconvenient Truth and Atheism Annihilated.

On his Instagram page he voiced his disbelief at the contents of his mailbox.

“Don’t mind trolls on social media, but to go out your way and send hate mail to my club.” Murray wrote.

“Such horrible words and so out of touch with reality.

“In all honesty gees peace. You’re absolutely wasting your time. Water off a duck’s back.”

OIP Staff

