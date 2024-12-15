Search
$1million worth of grants available for suicide prevention projects

Local

The WA government is investing $1 million in grants for local initiatives to address the impact of suicide across Western Australian communities.

The grants will fund targeted, evidence-based activities that aim to improve the mental health and wellbeing of groups known to be disproportionately impacted by suicide in Western Australia.

Grants of up to $100,000 will be available to organisations to increase awareness of suicide prevention services, encourage conversations about suicide and increase community participation and knowledge about suicide prevention and mental health.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade sanderson.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the challenge of tackling suicide needed to be led by the communities most affected.

“The devasting impacts of suicide are felt deeply and impact individuals, families and entire communities.

“Suicide prevention and reducing suicidal thoughts and behaviours are key priorities for the Cook Government. This is why we’re supporting those groups and communities we know are disproportionately impacted by suicide through this grants process.

“The grants will complement the WA Suicide Prevention Framework, which aims to guide suicide prevention through a whole-of-community approach.” Sanderson said.

The grants are designed to build on existing community strengths, abilities, and expertise to fund innovative, place-based initiatives that meet local needs.

Suicide Prevention Australia (SPA) has been selected to manage the Western Australian suicide prevention grant process for the next two years. The government said SPA brings substantial expertise in grant administration, having successfully managed 20 grant rounds through the National Suicide Prevention Research Fund.

For more information about the grants and to apply, visit the SPA website.

Culture

Madonna shares she’s making new music with Stuart Price

0
Price previously wrote and produced some her most iconic hits.
Culture

Lost Kylie and Prince demo surfaces online

0
Prince wrote the track with Kylie 34 years ago.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Haute and Freddy, Olly Alexander, Röyksopp, Celete and Florrie.
Culture

Revisit the magic of Christmas 1984 with ‘Wham! Last Christmas Unwrapped’

0
The gang are back for a trip to the snow filled with memories.

