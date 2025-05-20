Search
2025 WA Health Excellence Awards open for nominations

Lifestyle

WA Health Minister Meredith Hammat has announced nominations are now open for the 2025 WA Health Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to our state’s public health system, highlighting excellence and innovation in healthcare.

“These awards are a chance to recognise the extraordinary people working across our health system,” Hammat said.

“From frontline care to groundbreaking research and culturally safe community programs, the WA Health Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the people and projects making a difference to the lives of Western Australians.”

The ten categories include Excellence in Mental Health, Person-Centred Care, Safety and Quality, Workplace Wellbeing and Culture, Research and Innovation, Sustainability, Aboriginal Health, Preventative Health, Rural and Remote Health Care and Primary Health Care Integration.

The Member for Mirrabooka will also present the Minister for Health’s Award to a WA Health staff member who has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to improving healthcare in Western Australia.

The community is also invited to nominate for the 7NEWS Health Heroes award, which will honour a standout frontline healthcare worker.

To nominate, or for more information, head to health.wa.gov.au

Latest

Culture

Crooner Johnny Mathis delivers his final ever show

0
At 89 the singer is stepping down from live shows.
Culture

Genre-bending series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ returns this July

0
Strange New Worlds warps through genres with each episode, throwing its characters into mysteries, comedy, romance and more.
News

NSW man arrested over a spree of graffiti attacks targeting minorities

0
The 21-year-old is allegedly behind dozens of graffiti attacks in Sydney's inner west in recent weeks.
News

Court receives psychiatric report on accused murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

0
The case will return to court next month.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

