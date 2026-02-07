2026 is the International Volunteer Year – how will you celebrate?

The United Nations declared 2026 to be the International Volunteer Year, recognising that volunteering, and supporting volunteers, is a key driver of sustainable development around the world.

Volunteering WA note that it is a powerful opportunity to value volunteering, strengthen the systems that support it, and invite more people to be part of Australia’s volunteering future. It’s a great opportunity for our LGBTIQA+ community too because almost all of our our organisations are dependent on volunteering

A key moment to highlight volunteering opportunities, reward those who give so much, and learn from different organisations will be National Volunteer Week from 18th – 24th May.

Hannah Beazley, photographed by Leigh Andrew Hill.

Recently Minister for Volunteering Hannah Beazley announced the state government would be supporting the week with a $425,000 Lotterywest grant.

““Volunteers play an essential role in supporting many services and organisations that make

our communities more vibrant and inclusive.” the Minister said.



“With 2026 being International Volunteer Year, it is especially significant to recognise the

outstanding contributions made by Western Australian volunteers” she added.

Volunteering WA has been awarded the funding to administer small grants of up to $1,500 for

organisations to host an event or activity during National Volunteer Week. Applications for the

grants are open now, and close on 13 February 2026.

The Lotterywest funding will also support the WA Volunteer of the Year Awards, which will be

held on 14 May 2026. Award nominations are now open and close on 20 February 2026.

The awards include seven categories including Excellence in Volunteer Management, RAC WA Volunteer of the Year, Inclusive Volunteering Award, Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering, Young Volunteer of the Year, WA Corporate Community Impact Award and WA Community Volunteer Organisation of the Year.

Volunteering WA CEO Tina Williams said most people don’t need to look very far in their lives to see volunteering in action.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Western Australia.” Williams said, “From surf lifesavers and coaches, to carers, conservationists and crisis supporters – you don’t need to look far to see them.

Find out more about the awards and funding grants.