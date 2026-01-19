5 Fringe World shows to check out at The Blue Room

Through out the year The Blue Room in Northbridge is a hub of creativity, innovation and unique theatrical performances, and when Fringe World hits Perth each January things go into hyperdrive with their annual Summer Nights program.

Here’s five shows coming to the venue during Fringe World 2026 that caught our attention.

- Advertisement -

Call Me Mother

Call Me Mother is a new contemporary theatre show created by local theatre maker Scarlet Rose. Call Me Mother is described as the calling card of the gender revolution telling Rose’s story of gender discovery throughout their patriarchal upbringing, pregnancy, birth and motherhood.

The team behind the production say this show is fundamentally a protest and aims to highlight the subtle and violent ways that people who are Assigned Female at Birth (AFAB) are shaped in our modern society.

Michelle Hall, Delaney Burke, Cam Appleby, Adelaide Harney and Phoebe Eames are collaborators alongside Rose in what has been described as a raw and vulnerable feminist work.

It’s on at The Blue Room from 27-312 January. Tickets on sale now.

sitting, screaming

sitting, screaming is described as a raw, confronting and darkly funny play about family, adolescence, and the abuse of power. It celebrates the strength, resilience, and courage of young women, and it has been shortlisted for the Rodney Seaborn Playwright’s Award and longlisted for the Griffin Award. This show got high praise when it was performed in Sydney, it features an all women and non-binary cast.

Catch this show from 27 – 31 January. Tickets on sale now.

Human Entertainment

Noah Skape is presenting his debut solo Fringe show and it’s described as “a clown-punk-cabaret collision of absurdity, poignancy, and sheer wow factor.”

Based around found audio it’ll create a collage of stories. different character, music numbers and manic skits. It promises to be “an unrelenting variety-musical fever dream that you are almost guaranteed to see a little bit of yourself in.”

See the show from 22-31 January. Tickets on sale now.

The Balloon Dog Bites

The Balloon Dog Bites is a new interactive theatre work by playwright Michael Louis Kennedy, directed by Boorloo-based Mitch Whelan and performed by Domenic Anthony. This same team got high praise for their 2023 production All The Fraudulent Horses.

It is described as a raucous, irreverent one-act comedy that follows Paulie Accio, a queer, single, childless self-described ‘serious clown’, supplementing his serious clowning practice with birthday gigs. Over the course of the party, he suffers a series of escalating humiliations and microaggressions at the hands of the well-meaning but condescending parents and tactless kids.

From 3-7 February – get tickets now.

Making of a Man

Making of a Man is a solo lecture performance by Quindell Orton blending dance, video, spoken word, and live camera to unpack how bodies ‘do’ masculinity. Starting as a TED Talk and morphing into something more unruly, the piece journeys through pop culture, personal interviews, and dance to question the rigid codes of manhood.

Quindell Orton is a dance artist working across Germany and Australia since 2008. Born on Wadjuk Boodja Land, she trained at John Curtin College of the Arts, Step Youth Dance Company, and holds a BA (Hons) in Dance from WAAPA.



Her practice explores the body in context—as material, as a reflective tool and an agent of change. She has collaborated with artists including Chrissie Parrott, Jo Pollitt, and Anna Konjetzky, and co-founded Anything Is Valid Dance Theatre with Serena Chalker.

The performance is playing from 3-7 February at The Blue Room. Get tickets now.