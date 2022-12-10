Testing ground ‘600 Seconds’ returns for Fringe World 2023

After some time off, Boorloo’s favourite short works program, 600 SECONDS, will return to Summer Nights at The Blue Room in 2023. This training ground for performance will put makers through their paces to create and present a 10-minute piece.

There are three (training) programs to choose from: storytelling and theatre in HIIT, dance with MOVEMOVEMOVE, and experimental anything and everything in between late night spots in AFTER HOURS. Take your pick or try all three.

Each program has been curated and mentored by industry heavyweights: Andrew Sutherland, Janine Oxenham, and Ash Baroque.

HIT will feature works by Simeon Neo, Sophie Minnisale, Benjamin Quirk, Laura Liu and Scarlet Davis.

While MOVEMOVEMOVE will include pieces created by Briannah Davis & Tom Mullan, Mustafa Al Mahdi, Xin Hui Ong, Barbara Hostalek and Brent Rollins.

The more cabaret focused AFTER HOURS will have new works from Hot Blonde Slut, BLUE/ROUGE, Marli Jupiter & Rhi Bryan, Matt Aitken and Danisa Martis.

Book your tickets now.

600 SECONDS at Summer Nights 2023 from The Blue Room Theatre on Vimeo.

OIP Staff

