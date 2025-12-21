Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

A Fringe World favourite returns with ‘Club D’Amour: Encore’

Culture

After a short break, Fringe World favourite Club D’Amour is back with their third fabulous installment.

Club D’Amour: Encore continues Tone and Cheek Productions mission to create local art for local audiences.

- Advertisement -

The show brings together some of the festival’s most prolific performers alongside emerging talent for an explosion of drag, circus, burlesque and live music.

Round three stars Fay Rocious, Matthew Pope, Nat Oakes and Melina Mall with newcomers Christine Ibrahim, Wade Platell, Tom McKinnon and Antonia Sassine.

OUTinPerth contributor Kiera described the troupes previous outing, Club D’Amour: Back Door, as “a treat for the senses; a masterpiece for those seeking a mesmerizing Fringe experience.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch these incredible local talents this Fringe World season!

Club D’Amour: Encore is running from 21 January – 1 February at The Ice Cream Factory. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

Latest

News

Northern Territory to defund gender-affirming treatment for young people

0
The CLP government has announced it will withdraw funding for puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for people under 18.
Community

PrideAbility: Social group for LGBTIQA+ people with disability celebrates 10 years

0
Once known as the Rainbow Bridge Social Club, PrideAbility...
Culture

At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’

0
Award winning, critically acclaimed one woman show to be...
News

Bowen Yang reportedly set to depart SNL mid-season

0
This weekend will reportedly be his last appearance as a cast member on the long running comedy show.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Northern Territory to defund gender-affirming treatment for young people

0
The CLP government has announced it will withdraw funding for puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for people under 18.
Community

PrideAbility: Social group for LGBTIQA+ people with disability celebrates 10 years

0
Once known as the Rainbow Bridge Social Club, PrideAbility...
Culture

At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’

0
Award winning, critically acclaimed one woman show to be...
News

Bowen Yang reportedly set to depart SNL mid-season

0
This weekend will reportedly be his last appearance as a cast member on the long running comedy show.
History

On This Gay Day | The USA’s ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy begins

0
The new rules prohibited discrimination and harassment of closeted members of the armed forces.

Northern Territory to defund gender-affirming treatment for young people

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The CLP government has announced it will withdraw funding for puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for people under 18.
Read more

PrideAbility: Social group for LGBTIQA+ people with disability celebrates 10 years

OUTinPerth -
Once known as the Rainbow Bridge Social Club, PrideAbility is a remarkable initiative celebrating a decade of supporting LGBTIQA+ and disability communities. Founded in 2015...
Read more

At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’

OUTinPerth -
Award winning, critically acclaimed one woman show to be freighted from South Australia to debut in Fringe World, Perth. After a another completely sold-out season...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture