A Fringe World favourite returns with ‘Club D’Amour: Encore’

After a short break, Fringe World favourite Club D’Amour is back with their third fabulous installment.

Club D’Amour: Encore continues Tone and Cheek Productions mission to create local art for local audiences.

The show brings together some of the festival’s most prolific performers alongside emerging talent for an explosion of drag, circus, burlesque and live music.

Round three stars Fay Rocious, Matthew Pope, Nat Oakes and Melina Mall with newcomers Christine Ibrahim, Wade Platell, Tom McKinnon and Antonia Sassine.

OUTinPerth contributor Kiera described the troupes previous outing, Club D’Amour: Back Door, as “a treat for the senses; a masterpiece for those seeking a mesmerizing Fringe experience.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch these incredible local talents this Fringe World season!

Club D’Amour: Encore is running from 21 January – 1 February at The Ice Cream Factory. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au